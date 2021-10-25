P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $52.79

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.79, but opened at $54.37. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $54.37, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $622.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 2,000 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $884,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

