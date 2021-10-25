Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.12 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $204.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 105.00%.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Oxford Square Capital worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.