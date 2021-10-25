Otter Tail (OTTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their target price on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

