Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$2.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$2.95 EPS.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 75,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,536. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

