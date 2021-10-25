Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis Acquires 33,500 Shares

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,686.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,989,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,268,034.30.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 150,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$58,500.00.

OGO opened at C$0.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.35 million and a P/E ratio of -10.27. Organto Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.58.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

