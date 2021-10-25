OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $185,083.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00070114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00074667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00101579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,874.09 or 0.99671659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.75 or 0.06622808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021219 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

