Opacity (OPCT) Trading Up 68.8% Over Last 7 Days

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 68.8% higher against the US dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00209469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00103391 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

