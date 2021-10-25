Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $277.86 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $277.86 million and $57.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.