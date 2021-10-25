Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,472 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of First Republic Bank worth $191,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 102.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.42.

NYSE FRC opened at $218.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.31 and its 200 day moving average is $191.66. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $122.73 and a twelve month high of $219.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

