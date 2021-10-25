Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 58.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $99.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.77 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

