Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,449 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,449 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Highwoods Properties worth $73,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE HIW opened at $46.40 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

