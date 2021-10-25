Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,818 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $78,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 5.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $187.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day moving average of $178.59. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $199.04. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,514 shares of company stock worth $6,689,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

