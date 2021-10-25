Northern Trust Corp Sells 101,612 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $72,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Macy’s by 353.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,164,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 907,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.