Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 96.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $80,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,664,000 after buying an additional 5,870,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,839,000 after buying an additional 5,360,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,844,000 after buying an additional 3,901,405 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after buying an additional 1,862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,179,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,140,000 after buying an additional 1,062,168 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

