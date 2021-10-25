Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of Denali Therapeutics worth $76,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after buying an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after buying an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,995,000 after buying an additional 264,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,460,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of DNLI opened at $47.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.83 and a beta of 1.87. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,892 shares of company stock worth $4,486,891. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

