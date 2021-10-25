Northern Trust Corp Acquires 278,659 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $82,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PACB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

