Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $278.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,701. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

