Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $245,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $103,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,949.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

