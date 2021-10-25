Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.43% of Noodles & Company worth $30,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 250,752 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $1,862,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth about $684,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $593.24 million, a PE ratio of -1,298.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDLS. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

