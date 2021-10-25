Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.35. 176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 248,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 80,417.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 3,218.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 234,864 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nkarta by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nkarta by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

