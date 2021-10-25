NFTX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $386,382.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. NFTX has a total market cap of $68.69 million and approximately $386,382.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTX has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $169.92 or 0.00269418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.00209441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00103239 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,286 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

