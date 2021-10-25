Newton (NEW) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $8.64 million and $1.01 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00074515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00101979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,236.96 or 1.00340252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,160.83 or 0.06602131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021090 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

