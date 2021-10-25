New BitShares Price Reaches $0.0225 on Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $58.66 million and approximately $56.18 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00070820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00074847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00101516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,095.16 or 0.99971651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.14 or 0.06621666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021206 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

