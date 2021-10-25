Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.44 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

