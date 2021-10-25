Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Delta Apparel worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 59,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 152.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Apparel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

