Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 6.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Shares of HAS opened at $89.50 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

