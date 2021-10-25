Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 841,502 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

