Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $67.00 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

