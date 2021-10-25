Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cassava Sciences worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.54 and a beta of 0.97. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

