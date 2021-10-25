NETGEAR (NTGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTGR opened at $32.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $984.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $104,438.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,732. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NETGEAR stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.