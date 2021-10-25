National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.35. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,269. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 over the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

