M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,457 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

