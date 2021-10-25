M&T Bank Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180,474 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,065,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $212.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average is $207.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

