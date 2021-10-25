M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

