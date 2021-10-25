M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,648.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NetEase by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,514,000 after acquiring an additional 402,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 506.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after buying an additional 359,858 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,610,000 after buying an additional 354,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $102.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.45. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $34.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

