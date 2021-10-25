M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

