M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $36,496,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 684,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 119.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRX stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

