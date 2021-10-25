MORPHOSE Market Cap Tops $210,094.90 (MORPH)

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. MORPHOSE has a market capitalization of $210,094.90 and $1,435.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MORPHOSE coin can currently be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00006150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MORPHOSE has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00070641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00077393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00101355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,124.64 or 1.00090479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.18 or 0.06636018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021361 BTC.

MORPHOSE Profile

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,166 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

Buying and Selling MORPHOSE

