Moonriver Price Up 71.6% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 71.6% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $875.46 million and $27.34 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $411.96 or 0.00655480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00071128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00075376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,769.35 or 0.99874311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.77 or 0.06661710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021418 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,135,183 coins and its circulating supply is 2,125,124 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.