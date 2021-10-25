Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.11.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after buying an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after buying an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $11.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $522.81. 227,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,620. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 124.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $526.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

