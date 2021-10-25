Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moderna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.20.

Moderna stock opened at $326.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.50. Moderna has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moderna will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,250 shares of company stock worth $133,478,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

