Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 919,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,905 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth $98,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth $117,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

