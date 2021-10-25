MML Investors Services LLC Sells 961 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $90.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.