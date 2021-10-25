MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. South State Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.