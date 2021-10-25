MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $504.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $519.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

