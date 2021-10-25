MML Investors Services LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $283.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of -341.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $290.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.61 and its 200-day moving average is $239.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,067 shares of company stock worth $73,853,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

