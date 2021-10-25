MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $95.80 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

