MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $753.58 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $507.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $773.31 and a 200 day moving average of $684.35.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.