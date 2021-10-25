Method Finance Trading Up 10.9% This Week (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Method Finance has a market cap of $431,668.18 and $52.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Method Finance has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00208568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

