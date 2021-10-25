Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Methanex were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Methanex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.